Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Fatma Onur, code-named Kinda Maras, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in the Sinjar region, said the sources on Wednesday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Onur was a so-called senior member in the intelligence wing of the terror group, which she joined in the 1990s from the UK, according to the sources.

Coming down hard on terrorists