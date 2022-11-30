TÜRKİYE
Turkish forces 'neutralise' senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq
Fatma Onur was active in the intelligence wing of the terrorist organisation, which she joined in the 1990s from the UK, according to sources.
November 30, 2022

Turkish intelligence forces have "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Fatma Onur, code-named Kinda Maras, was targeted in an operation by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) in the Sinjar region, said the sources on Wednesday, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Onur was a so-called senior member in the intelligence wing of the terror group, which she joined in the 1990s from the UK, according to the sources.

Coming down hard on terrorists

Türkiye's air operation in northern Iraq and Syria to clear the regions of terrorists is "just the beginning," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week, adding that the country will launch a ground operation in Syria "when convenient."

“Our operations with aircraft, artillery, and UCAVs (unmanned combat aerial vehicles) are just the beginning," Erdogan said. 

"We will come down hard on the terrorists with a land operation at the most convenient time," Erdogan added.

Active in both Iraq and Syria, she played a role in many terrorist acts against security forces, especially in the Sulaymaniyah region and rural areas of Iraq.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

