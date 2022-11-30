WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths as blast hits religious school in northern Afghanistan
There have been dozens of blasts and attacks targeting civilians since the Taliban returned to power in August last year, most claimed by the local chapter of Daesh.
Multiple deaths as blast hits religious school in northern Afghanistan
It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. / AP Archive
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
November 30, 2022

At least 16 people have been killed and 24 others wounded by a blast at a school in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital said.

A doctor in Aybak, about 200 kilometres (130 miles) north of the capital Kabul, said on Wednesday the casualties were mostly youngsters.

"All of them are children and ordinary people," he told AFP, asking not to be named.

A provincial official confirmed the blast, but could not provide casualty figures. 

Emdadullah Muhajir, spokesperson for Samangan's provincial government added said, "A blast took place around 12:45 pm inside Jahdia Madrassa in the centre of the city. Lots of boys are studying at t his madrassa (religious school."

READ MORE: Deadly blast hits educational centre in Kabul's Shia neighbourhood

RECOMMENDED

Unforgivable crime

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast. Muhajir said an investigation had begun.

Interior ministry spokesperson Abdul Nafi Takor confirmed the blast but put the death toll so far at 10 with more injured.

"Our detective and security forces are working to identify the perpetrators of this unforgivable crime and bring them to justice," Takor said.

The Taliban say they are focused on securing the war-torn nation since taking over the country last year, however several attacks, including at mosques, have taken place in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Daesh. 

READ MORE: Taliban strike back against Daesh terrorists

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks