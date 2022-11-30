Türkiye's Foreign Minister has said that a trilateral meeting with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts on the sidelines of a NATO gathering had followed up on the Nordic countries' bids to join the military alliance, but that Sweden needs to take more steps against terrorism.

"At yesterday's meeting, we welcomed the steps taken (towards membership) and the determination of the new Swedish government, which is more determined than the previous one," Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference on Wednesday following a NATO foreign ministers meeting in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

After Sweden and Finland announced their NATO bids in May, Turkish officials voiced concerns over the countries’ tolerance and even support for terrorist groups.

At a trilateral meeting in June, the three countries signed a memorandum under which the Nordic countries pledge to address Türkiye’s concerns.

Saying that Türkiye has yet to see any concrete steps from Sweden on the extradition of criminals, freezing of terror assets, and ending terrorist activities of (PKK-YPG) in the country, Cavusoglu cited legislation in this regard but stressed they want to see the laws "implemented."

"Separately from NATO accession bids, we’re aware that the new government is more sincere in fight against terrorism," he added, referring to Sweden’s government that took power in October.

On the war in Ukraine, Cavusoglu said his country continues its humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its people and vowed to continue efforts for confidence-building measures.

"Our greatest goal is to keep diplomatic channels open. We are explaining and showing the necessity of maintaining diplomacy even when the war continues," he said.