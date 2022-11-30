Qatar will supply up to 2 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas to Germany under a 15-year deal set to begin in 2026.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, comes as the European economic powerhouse scrambles to replace Russian gas supplies that have been cut during the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The deal involves both Qatar Energy, the nation’s state-run firm, and ConocoPhillips, which has stakes in Qatar's offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Iran.

Under the agreement, Qatar will be supplying energy to Germany through an under-construction terminal at Brunsbuettel.

Energy crisis

As European countries have supported Ukraine after the Russian onslaught in February, Moscow has slashed supplies of natural gas used to heat homes, generate electricity and power the industry.