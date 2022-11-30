China's former leader Jiang Zemin, who steered the country through a transformational era from the late 1980s and into the new millennium, has died.

"Jiang Zemin passed away due to leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai at 12:13 pm on November 30, 2022, at the age of 96, it was announced on Wednesday," state news agency Xinhua reported.

Jiang took power in the aftermath of the Tiananmen Square crackdown and led the world's most populous nation towards its emergence as a powerhouse on the global stage.

When Jiang replaced Deng Xiaoping as a leader in 1989, China was still in the early stages of economic modernisation.

Analysts say Jiang and his "Shanghai clique" faction continued to influence communist politics long after he left the top job.

He is survived by his wife Wang Yeping and two sons.

