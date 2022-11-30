WORLD
3 MIN READ
'Enough is enough': Australia urges US to end proceedings against Assange
In June, Britain approved the extradition to the United States of the Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is an Australian citizen, to face criminal charges on the release of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables.
'Enough is enough': Australia urges US to end proceedings against Assange
Assange has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019. / AP Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
November 30, 2022

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he had personally called on US officials to end legal proceedings against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, declaring: "Enough is enough."

"I some time ago made my point that enough is enough. It is time for this matter to be brought to a conclusion," Albanese told parliament.

"I have raised this personally with representatives of the United States government. My position is clear."

The Australian leader said he did not have sympathy for many of the 51-year-old's actions.

But he asked: "What is the point of this continuing, this legal action, which could be caught up now for many years into the future?"

READ MORE:Julian Assange lodges appeal in UK court against extradition to US

RECOMMENDED

Up to 175-year prison sentence

Assange, an Australian citizen, has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019, after serving time for skipping bail in a previous case and spending years holed up in Ecuador's embassy.

He is pending a US extradition request to face trial for divulging US military secrets in 2010 about the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

If extradited to the United States, he faces a sentence of up to 175 years in a maximum security prison.

Albanese compared Assange's treatment to that of Chelsea Manning, whose 35-year jail sentence for stealing secret documents was commuted by then-president Barack Obama in 2017.

Manning "is now able to able to participate freely in US society," Albanese said.

READ MORE: UK clears Assange extradition to US as WikiLeaks vows to pursue appeal

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM
Turkish first lady meets her Egyptian counterpart in Cairo
Ted Cruz questions Netflix and Warner Bros. execs in Senate: 'Are we right now on stolen land'
Norwegian crown prince's stepson denies rape videos as trial begins
Rubio urges China’s inclusion in nuclear talks as New START expires
Syrian president meets US envoy in Damascus to discuss issues of 'mutual interest'
Trilateral talks in UAE were 'substantive, productive': Ukraine
US proposes critical minerals trade bloc aimed at countering China in rare move with allies
Erdogan, Sisi push Türkiye-Egypt cooperation as Gaza crisis, regional conflicts dominate talks