Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he had personally called on US officials to end legal proceedings against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, declaring: "Enough is enough."

"I some time ago made my point that enough is enough. It is time for this matter to be brought to a conclusion," Albanese told parliament.

"I have raised this personally with representatives of the United States government. My position is clear."

The Australian leader said he did not have sympathy for many of the 51-year-old's actions.

But he asked: "What is the point of this continuing, this legal action, which could be caught up now for many years into the future?"

