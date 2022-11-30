It is difficult to avoid the idea that drastic shifts have occurred within the United Kingdom in recent months. From the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended over a stable and unified UK, to the resignation of Brexit architect Boris Johnson and short-lived Prime Minister Liz Truss’ dangerous gamble to implement libertarian economics. More recently, the debate over the continuation of the UK as we know it has renewed.

On November 23, the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that Scotland cannot hold a referendum without England’s approval, dashing Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to have another independence referendum in October 2023.

While an obvious blow to Scottish independence hopes, does this really mean the Scottish nationalists will sit by and accept the result? After all, the Scottish National Party (SNP) has struggled greatly for the last eight years to push for independence, and its support for this has spearheaded the party into power in Scotland.

Fruitless independence bids

For centuries, Scotland has played an important role as a member of the United Kingdom. After centuries of conflict between England and Scotland, both countries and Wales formed the Kingdom of Great Britain per the 1707 Act of Union and later absorbed Ireland into the United Kingdom.

Scotland has one of the most devolved parliamentary systems in the world due to ongoing legislation, which began in 1999 under Tony Blair’s auspices. As a result, the Scottish parliament can legislate on many policies, including health, education, tax, housing, and justice. On the other hand, matters like foreign policy, defence, and most economic issues are reserved for the Westminster parliament in London.

Still, there was that dramatic referendum in 2014 in which the ‘no’ vote towards independence won by 55 percent against the 45 percent ‘yes’ vote. Despite the referendum’s failure, the pro-independence SNP has held most constituencies in Scotland since the 2015 general election, showing support for Scottish independence was far from not extinguished.

Yet since the ‘no’ vote, we’ve had Brexit, which has cut off member states like Scotland and Northern Ireland from the European Union (EU) and presented more political challenges, such as the Irish border question. Scotland has also found itself opposed to many of England’s policies, including the Iraq War, the financial crisis, and the Conservative Party’s austerity and public spending cuts.

Advocates of Scottish independence suggest that the country could thrive economically outside the UK, particularly if it could regain its EU membership – which most Scottish voters supported. However, detractors have warned that Scotland’s bid for the EU may take many years to complete, leading to economic vulnerability and the loss of vital financial support from London.

London is also reticent to let Scotland go. Firstly, there are economic reasons, as Scotland holds nearly seven percent of the UK’s gross domestic product (GDP) and could also claim the North Sea oil reserves off the Scottish coast. Secondly, the concept of the United Kingdom has boosted London’s soft power globally, and the break-up of the union might hinder this. Finally, in terms of defence, not only does Scotland contribute to the British army, but London’s nuclear deterrent is also located in Scotland – over which London would want to retain the status quo amid rising tensions with Russia.

Is there another chance?

With the law on its side, London can keep saying no to a referendum. Yet this could portray a narrative in Scotland that London is not on their side. Moreover, considering the Supreme Court’s ruling, the SNP may use this to further support their allegation, with some critics already claiming that London is “undemocratic”.