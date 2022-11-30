A woman whose family members believe was the toddler kidnapped by a babysitter 51 years ago has been reunited with her family in US state of Texas, in a meeting filled with long-overdue hugs and joyful tears.

Melissa Highsmith was 22 months old when a purported babysitter abducted her in 1971.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegramreported that she lived in Fort Worth most of her life and is now known as Melanie Brown.

They say she didn’t know she was kidnapped until her biological father, Jeffrie Highsmith, submitted DNA to 23andMe and learned that he matched Brown's children.

"Our finding Melissa was purely because of DNA, not because of any police / FBI involvement, podcast involvement, or even our family’s own private investigations or speculations," the family announced.

The family said in a news release that they worked with an amateur genealogist to help interpret the DNA results and mine public records to find Melissa, who reunited with her parents and two of her siblings this past weekend in Fort Worth.

"It was just a mixture of joy and terrifying. Being terrified and excited and just trying to understand, you know, make sense of everything," Melissa Highsmith told KDFW-TV.

A woman who sent out a news release on behalf of the family said that at this time, Melanie Brown is planning to change her name back to Melissa.

'I couldn't stop crying'

In a statement on Monday, the Fort Worth Police Department said it was "overjoyed" to hear that 23andMe led the Highsmiths to Melissa, and added they would conduct official DNA testing to confirm her identity and will provide an update once those official results are in.