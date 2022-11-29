WORLD
US militia boss found guilty of sedition in Capitol insurrection
Stewart Rhodes, founder of far-right Oath Keepers militia group, is convicted by a jury of seditious conspiracy for last year's attack on the US Capitol in a failed bid to overturn then-president Donald Trump's election loss.
Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes holds a radio as he departs with volunteers from a rally held by then president Donald Trump in Minneapolis on October 10, 2019. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
November 29, 2022

Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes has been convicted  of seditious conspiracy for a violent plot to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's presidential win, handing the Justice Department a major victory in its massive prosecution of the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

A Washington, D.C, jury found Rhodes guilty of sedition on Tuesday after three days of deliberations in the the nearly two-month-long trial that showcased the far-right extremist group's efforts to keep Republican Donald Trump in the White House at all costs.

The rarely used, Civil War-era charge calls for up to 20 years behind bars.

Rhodes didn't go inside the US Capitol on January 6, but was accused of leading a plot that began shortly after the 2020 election to wage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power.

Through recordings and encrypted messages, jurors heard how Rhodes rallied his followers to fight to keep Trump in office, warned of a possible "bloody" civil war and expressed regret that the Oath Keepers didn't bring rifles to the Capitol on January 6.

In an extraordinary move, Rhodes and two other defendants took the stand in their defence, opening themselves up to intense questioning from prosecutors. 

Rhodes told jurors there was no plan to attack the Capitol and insisted that his followers who went inside the building went rogue.

On trial alongside Rhodes, of Granbury, Texas, were Kelly Meggs, leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers; Kenneth Harrelson, another Florida Oath Keeper; Thomas Caldwell, a retired Navy intelligence officer from Virginia; and Jessica Watkins, who led an Ohio militia group.

READ MORE: Oath Keepers' leader rejects allegations of planned US Capitol assault

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
