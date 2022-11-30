Roughly one in four women performing compulsory national service in Israel's police force and prison service have suffered sexual abuse on the job, according to a report by Israel's official government watchdog agency.

The report has findings by the State Comptroller that indicate that a problem that has long plagued Israel's security forces appears to be getting worse, despite numerous campaigns over the years to protect female conscripts from male colleagues, commanders and even prisoners.

"Our report is 'Me Too' to the Israeli prison service and the police," the report said.

The report said the case was just "the tip of the iceberg" — finding a range of abuses from verbal harassment to assault and rape.

Female conscripts "are exposed to harassment both from security prisoners and permanent officers, taking advantage of their weakness," it said.

Some of the guards said they received no help from their commanders when they reported the abuse.

Keren Barak, a lawyer representing some of the guards who prisoners allegedly assaulted, told Israel's Army radio station that even she was surprised by the extent of the problem. "It really is an earthquake," she said.