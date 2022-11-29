Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has met with his Estonian counterpart Urmas Reinsalu on the sidelines of a NATO foreign ministers meeting in Bucharest, Romania.

“NATO enlargement and recent developments regarding the war in Ukraine were on our agenda,” Cavusoglu said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Estonia is a former Soviet republic bordering Russia – like Ukraine, but less than one-tenth as large and about one-fortieth the population.

By NATO enlargement, Cavusoglu was almost certainly referring to the bids by Sweden and Finland to join the alliance.

Sweden's Tobias Billstrom and Finland's Pekka Haavisto also met with Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the NATO foreign ministers meeting.

The trio "reviewed steps taken in line with the Trilateral Memorandum and stressed (Türkiye’s) expectations," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned last month that Türkiye would not ratify the NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland until the two Nordic countries "kept" promises they had made to Ankara.

Although Sweden and Finland hoped for a speedy entry, Türkiye raised objections citing concerns about their lack of interest in stopping the activities of PKK, a terrorist organisation.

