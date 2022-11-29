TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's tourism sees robust numbers despite global crisis: Erdogan
In a period where our competitors in tourism have lost momentum due to the effects of the global pandemic, Türkiye has carved out its own niche by working hard, says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Erdogan added that Türkiye rose to fourth place in the world in terms of the number of tourists in 2021 and to eighth place in tourism revenues. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 29, 2022

Türkiye is seeing impressive numbers in tourism sector despite the fallout from the global pandemic, said the nation’s president.

"Although we paused during the global pandemic period, we are all experiencing the peak point of our country in terms of both the number of tourists and tourism revenues," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the 7th Ordinary General Assembly of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation in the capital Ankara on Tuesday.

Erdogan added that Türkiye rose to fourth place in the world in terms of the number of tourists in 2021 and to eighth place in tourism revenues, which he described as a sign that the country will reach an even better position this year.

He stressed that Türkiye is suitable for the development and growth of the tourism sector in all its regions and cities.

In a period where our competitors in tourism have lost momentum due to the effects of the global crisis, Türkiye has carved out its own niche by working hard, Erdogan said.

Türkiye aims to avoid missing out on opportunities by placing the country at the centre of a reshaping global, political, and economic architecture, Erdogan added.

SOURCE:AA
