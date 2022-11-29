WORLD
3 MIN READ
Putin ally steps down from audit body to lead revival of 'Russian Google'
Russia's former finance minister is leaving the post of Chairman of the Audit Chamber to oversee the reconstruction of tech giant Yandex which has been hit hard by western sanctions.
Putin ally steps down from audit body to lead revival of 'Russian Google'
Kudrin held the post since 2018, appointed after Putin was re-elected for a fourth term in the Kremlin. / AP Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
November 29, 2022

Alexei Kudrin, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has stepped down as the head of the country's audit chamber amid reports he will oversee the reconstruction of tech giant Yandex following sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine.

Kudrin, who stepped down on Tuesday, is a former finance minister with a reputation as an economic liberal in Moscow. He has been in Russian politics since the 1990s. The 62-year-old said he was "leaving the post of Chairman of the Audit Chamber" after "around 25 years in the public sector".

"Now I would like to focus on large projects that are related to the development of private initiatives in a broad sense, but at the same time have a significant impact on people." He held the post since 2018, appointed after Putin was re-elected for a fourth term in the Kremlin.

Last week, the Russian state news agency TASS reported that Kudrin would be given a senior role in Yandex before the new year.

"The decision has been taken," TASS quoted a source as saying.

Yandex -- often dubbed the "Russian Google" -- has a search engine and provides Russia's leading taxi and food delivery service.

It is registered in the Netherlands and has European, UK and US subsidiaries, but most of its business is in Russia and Russian-speaking countries.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Pentagon mulls sending 100-mile strike weapon to Ukraine: report

Restructuring and development 

Last week, its board of directors said it would weigh "options to restructure the group's ownership and governance in light of the current geopolitical environment."

It said this could include developing some of its services -- including self-driving technologies, cloud computing and data labelling -- "independently from Russia." It added that the company "anticipates" that it will "in due course be renamed".

Yandex said it could "divest ownership and control of all other businesses in the Yandex Group", such as advertising, e-commerce and food delivery.

This summer, Yandex said it was selling its search engine -- the largest in the Russian-language internet -- to the government-controlled VK group, which owns the country's largest social network, VKontakte.

READ MORE:Russian-origin Ukrainian artist calls for peace at Ankara art fair

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM