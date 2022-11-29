Russian President Vladimir Putin wants “to use winter as a weapon of war” in his campaign in Ukraine, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said in Bucharest ahead of a meeting of the alliance’s foreign ministers.

“We have to be prepared for more refugees crossing into the rest of Europe, as a result of Russia’s deliberate attack on critical services, heating, light, water, gas in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

Stoltenberg’s remarks came as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his NATO counterparts were gathered in Romania to drum up urgently needed support for Ukraine aimed at ensuring that Moscow fails to defeat the country as it bombards energy infrastructure.

“NATO’s door is open. Russia does not have a veto on countries joining,” Stoltenberg said in reference to the recent entry of North Macedonia and Montenegro into the security alliance.

He said that Russian President Vladimir Putin “will get Finland and Sweden as NATO members” soon. The Nordic neighbours applied for membership in April, concerned that Russia might target them next.

“We stand by that, too, on membership for Ukraine,” the former Norwegian prime minister said.

In essence, Stoltenberg repeated a vow made by NATO leaders in Bucharest in 2008 — in the same sprawling Palace of the Parliament where the foreign ministers are meeting this week — that Ukraine, and also Georgia, would join the alliance one day.

Some officials and analysts believe this move — pressed on the NATO allies by former US President George W Bush — was partly responsible for the war that Russia launched on Ukraine in February.