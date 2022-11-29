Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk has picked a fight with Apple, claiming that the tech company does not want to support free speech and is threatening to “withhold” Twitter from its App Store.

Without citing any evidence, Musk made the claim on Monday in a series of tweets in which he also said that Apple has "mostly stopped advertising" on the social platform and criticised the company’s tax rules.

The Tesla owner referred to Apple’s content moderation policies as censorship and an attack on free speech. This caused users to speculate that Musk may be struggling to clear Apple’s standards of content moderation following his threats to policy changes, deep cuts to moderation teams and reinstating of accounts that were banned for hate speech, misinformation and harassment.

Musk has regularly defended his policy vision as a safeguard for free speech.

However, in its content moderation rules, Apple requires apps to remove content that is “offensive, insensitive, upsetting, intended to disgust, in exceptionally poor taste, or just plain creepy.” The tech company goes on to list detailed examples of such content.

Apple last year removed Parler – a Twitter alternative – from its App Store for failing to comply with its content moderation standards following the US Capitol building riots. The app was restored in May 2021 after Parler updated its content and moderation practices.

Similar claims are made by Lbry, which said Apple asked the company to "filter some search terms".

Still, it remains unclear whether Apple has threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store.