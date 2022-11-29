Chinese police were out in force in the capital, Beijing, and Shanghai to prevent more protests against Covid curbs, which have disrupted the lives of millions.

On Tuesday, China's major cities were blanketed with heavy security. At least one person in the city of Hangzhou was arrested late on Monday, according to social media videos.

Simmering discontent with Covid prevention policies three years into the pandemic ignited into broader protests in cities thousands of miles apart throughout the weekend.

Mainland China's biggest wave of protests since President Xi Jinping took power a decade ago comes as the number of Covid cases hit record highs daily and large parts of several cities face a new round of lockdowns.

The country reported 38,645 new virus cases on Tuesday.

Covid in China keeps spreading despite significant sacrifices made by most of the country's 1.4 billion people to prevent its transmission, adhering to a zero-Covid policy of eradicating all outbreaks that has isolated China from the rest of the world.

The lockdowns have exacerbated one of the steepest growth slowdowns China has faced in decades, disrupting global supply chains and roiling financial markets.

No sign of backing down

In response to the widespread protest, authorities eased some regulations, but the government showed no sign of backing down on its larger coronavirus strategy.

In Beijing, residents told Reuters news agency that police have been asking people passing through those areas for their phones to check if they had virtual private networks (VPNs) and the Telegram app, which has been used by weekend protesters, residents and social media users said.