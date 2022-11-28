Türkiye is committed to destroy the terrorist group PKK until its last terrorist is neutralised, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"The terrorist organisation, which has suffered great losses in operations Türkiye carried out along its southern borders, showed its dirty face by shedding the blood of innocents with its mortar attacks on civilian settlements on our borders," said Erdogan on Monday, referring to cross-border terror attacks last week from YPG/PKK terrorists in Syria into southern Türkiye.

"We repeat once again our commitment to destroying the terrorist group that murdered a 5-year-old boy and a 22-year-old teacher in the attack in Gaziantep2s (border) district of Karkamis, until its last militant is neutralised,” Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara.

Erdogan said Türkiye's determination to establish a 30-kilometre-deep (18.6-mile) security corridor next to its borders continues, something it previously sought to do with US and Russian cooperation on its southern border.

Turkish officials have complained that Washington and Moscow failed to uphold their ends of the deal.

READ MORE:Erdogan: Türkiye determined to make borders safe via anti-terror operations

'We don't need permission'

"We do not need to get permission from anyone while taking steps concerning the security of our homeland and our people, and we will not be held accountable to anyone," Erdogan added.

He stressed that no one will be able to force Türkiye to any position against its own interests on political, diplomatic, economic, and military fronts through "empty threats."