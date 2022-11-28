With Türkiye and Egypt seeking to normalise ties, Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has said his country might appoint an ambassador to Egypt in the upcoming months.

"Political consultations between deputy ministers could be rescheduled soon. An ambassador might be appointed in the coming months," Cavusoglu told a group of reporters in Ankara.

On NATO accession bids of Sweden and Finland, Cavusoglu said he will hold some bilateral meetings on the sidelines of Tuesday's NATO Foreign Ministers' summit in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

"We will meet with German Foreign Minister (Annalena) Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary (James) Cleverly. We will also meet with the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministers in Bucharest tomorrow in a tripartite format," Cavusoglu announced.

Sweden and Finland are yet to take "concrete steps" under the trilateral memorandum, the Turkish minister said, noting that Sweden is the country that needs to take more steps.

