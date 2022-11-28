TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish police release photo of fugitive suspect in deadly Istanbul attack
Turkish authorities have taken into custody a total of 59 suspects as part of the investigation into the November 13 attack, which left six people dead and 81 others injured.
Turkish police release photo of fugitive suspect in deadly Istanbul attack
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office continues its investigation into the attack on Istiklal Avenue which killed at least six people and left 81 injured. / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
November 28, 2022

Turkish police have released a photo of Bilal Hassan, a fugitive suspect in the November 13 Istanbul terror attack.

The image released on Monday shows Hassan wearing a camouflage suit, with a symbol used by the YPG terrorist organisation in the background.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office continues its investigation into the attack on Istiklal Avenue which killed at least six people and left 81 injured.

A total of 59 suspects have been taken into custody, 24 of whom are under arrest as part of the investigation.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu on Sunday said Hassan's brother had been nabbed by the security forces.

Turkish police arrested Albashir, the perpetrator of the attack on Istiklal Avenue, who planted the explosives, in a pre-dawn raid hours after the explosion.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE:Istiklal bombing puts spotlight on US support for PKK/YPG

The police said Albashir has confessed that she was trained by the YPG/PKK terror group as an intelligence operative and entered Türkiye illegally from the area of Afrin in northwestern Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The YPG is the terror group's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE:Prime suspect in Istanbul bomb attack detained: Turkish authorities

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM