A video released by Ismail Demir, President of the Defence Industry Agency, on November 23 shows that the first prototype of Türkiye’s indigenously built fighter jet TF-X has entered the final assembly line at the facilities of TUSAS, the Turkish Aerospace Industries.

The fighter is expected to be rolled out in March 2023 and make its first flight in either 2025 or 2026. Entry into service is not expected before 2030. While the Turkish defence industry has gained a reputation for the production of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) and more advanced armed drones are in the making, producing a 5th generation fighter – bypassing a 4th generation aircraft – will be a first for the sector.

The future Turkish fighter – also known as the Milli Muharip Ucak (MMU) or National Combat Aircraft – is a multirole stealth aircraft having air-to-surface and air-to-air combat capabilities. The strong and agile jet will be powered by twin engines, each providing 30.000 lb. thrust with an afterburner. General Electric’s F110 engines, which are already powering the highly efficient F-16s, have been fitted in TF-X’s first five prototypes. The Turkish Aerospace Industries has already bought ten engines for this purpose.

In case the producer company TUSAS faces any sanctions from the US administration – which has created multiple problems for Türkiye in its quest for a multi-role fighter jet – it plans to provide engines from other suppliers. Yet, the Turkish government does not want to assemble a foreign engine during mass production. Hence it has ordered a few Turkish companies, such as TUSAS Engine Industries Inc. (TEI) and Kale Kalip Incorporated Company, to develop an indigenous engine alone or together with foreign partners.

TEI has already produced a TF-6000 engine providing 10.000 lb. of thrust with an afterburner. TEI’s General Manager, Mahmut Aksit, asserts that they can produce an engine with 35.000 lb. of thrust by increasing the TF-6000’s capacity. Some anonymous sources also said that TEI has enough know-how thanks to the collaboration with foreign partners.

TUSAS collaborated with the British BAE Systems for the design. TF-X will have a design for low radar cross-sectional density, internal weapons bays, the ability to supercruise, high precision stand-off weapons, low observability, and optimised combat radius. Electronic equipment, radars, and avionics will be supplied by Turkish companies. With a length of 21 metres, a width of 14 metres, and standing a height of 6 metres, the TF-X is expected to have a cruise speed of 1.8 mach with a maximum speed of 2.2 mach. Its size will be bigger than the F-35 but a bit smaller than the F-22.

The Turkish government is very eager to see its home-made jet flying as soon as possible since it has become a necessity and will be a force multiplier in many aspects. First of all, the National Combat Aircraft, which is yet to be named, will replace the ageing fleet of about 240 F-16s.

The plan was to buy F-35As to replace the F-4E-2000 jets so that the former could fly alongside Turkish F-16s. But procuring F-35s does not look possible in the short term as Turkish-American relations have been severed due to various reasons, including Türkiye’s procurement of S-400 missiles from Russia. As a solution, the Turkish Air Force has revised its fleet plans and decided to prolong the lifetime of its F-16s either with the help of Americans or locally. In this way, Türkiye will gain time to produce the TF-Xs and put them into service.