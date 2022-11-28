The Helios Clean Energy plant lies in a six-hectare property in the rural area of Estación General Paz, about 30 km north of the city of Cordoba, Argentina.

Inaugurated last May, the plant is a family-run affair. It produces biogas entirely from industrial organic waste, an innovation the Ligato family is proud of. When the Ligatos came up with the idea seven years ago, their aim was for their poultry plant to generate the smallest possible carbon footprint and impact on the environment.

“Although it is not the first biogas plant in the province, it is the first with this concept of generating energy 100 percent with industrial organic waste,” Mateo Ligato, the company’s president, tells TRT World at the plant.

Florencia Palena, the chief engineer at the plant, points out that the “biodigesters” feed on everything that comes out of the food production process, in liquid or solid state. “It can be poultry or meat production waste, or rotten beverages like beer or wine.”

Biodigesters normally need a percentage of crops such as corn in order for the input to be stable. But Helios has taken the harder path of using only biological industrial waste, focusing their business model not only on biogas/electricity production but on industrial organic waste management as well, with a circular production model where nothing goes to waste.

A recent tightening of environmental laws in Argentina has forced many companies to improve management of their production waste. The Helios plant has tapped into that opportunity to provide them with a solution, while also turning the biogas it produces into electricity it sells to the government via a new scheme.

Argentina has some of Latin America’s most abundant renewable energy resources — steady winds in southern Patagonia, year-round sunshine in the remote northwest, and hydropower and biomass fed by rivers and expansive farmland.

According to a 2015 environmental law, renewable energy must reach 20 percent of overall energy production in the country by 2025, a big challenge given that it currently represents approximately 13 percent of the country’s energy consumption.

To meet this goal, the government has launched an initiative called RenovAr, Spanish for ‘regenerate’. The scheme aims to facilitate the development of clean energy plants and storage systems through periodic public tenders, allowing companies to pitch their energy generation projects, as well as connect them to the national grid, providing participating companies with tax exemptions and the ability to take part in carbon credit markets.

These are devised as a mechanism to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating a market in which companies can trade their emissions permits.

According to official data, among renewables, the technology that contributed the most to energy generation in Argentina in 2021 was wind power (74 percent), followed by photovoltaic solar energy (13 percent), small hydraulic systems (7 percent) and bioenergy – making the later a pretty much untapped energy source in the southern country.

Everything is used, nothing is wasted

Currently there are nearly 40 bioenergy production plants in Argentina.

Ligato says he was inspired by plants in Europe, particularly Italy – that apply circular economy principles – as well as biogas plants in Argentina.

“I started to study how we could also do the same with our own waste, so the project grew from there,” Ligato says.