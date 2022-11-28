A $900-million port project of the Adani Group in India's southern state of Kerala is up against the region's fishing community, who allege that the project’s development has caused coastal erosion and threatened their livelihoods.

The Vizhinjam seaport has been in development since 2015 and is expected to be completed in September 2023. However, protests have put the project on hold for more than three months.

The growing unrest is a major obstacle in the way of Adani's ports and logistics business worth $23 billion.

Through construction of the Vizhinjam seaport, the multi-industry company aims to win business from ports in Dubai, Singapore and Sri Lanka and seeks to plug into the lucrative shipping trade flowing between manufacturers in the East and wealthy consumers markets in the West.

The Adani Group had earlier courted controversy over the Carmichael coal mine in north-eastern Australia over similar environmental concerns.

Protesters, however, are concerned that further construction will wreak havoc on the livelihood of their fishing community, which they say numbers some 56,000.

They want the government to order a halt to construction and order an independent study on the impact of the port's development on the marine ecosystem.

Many of the protesters are Christians led by Roman Catholic priests.

'Indefinite day and night protest'