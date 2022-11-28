The United States and Russia have been discussing the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan through special channels.

The US had submitted a serious proposal for consideration, Russian state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing a top US diplomat.

Elizabeth Rood, charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Russia, was quoted as saying that the US had not received a "serious response" back from Russia.

The two countries have been discussing a deal that could see Griner and Whelan return to the US in exchange for Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving 25 years in prison in the US on a 2012 conviction.

No deal has materialised amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

Brittney Griner

31-year-old US basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with a small amount of cannabis oil.

The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was in Russia to play for the professional Yekaterinburg team during her off-season from the Phoenix Mercury.

She was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and a fine of $16,590 (1 million rubles) in August after she was found guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics.

Griner said the banned substance was prescribed by a US doctor to relieve pain from her many injuries and pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to use the substance in Russia.