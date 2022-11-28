WORLD
4 MIN READ
US: No serious response from Russia on release of Griner, Whelan
The two countries have been discussing a deal that could see Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan return to the US in exchange for Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout.
US: No serious response from Russia on release of Griner, Whelan
Whelan (L) was detained on espionage charges in December 2018, while Griner (R) was found guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics this year. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
November 28, 2022

The United States and Russia have been discussing the release of basketball star Brittney Griner and ex-marine Paul Whelan through special channels.

The US had submitted a serious proposal for consideration, Russian state-owned RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday, citing a top US diplomat.

Elizabeth Rood, charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Russia, was quoted as saying that the US had not received a "serious response" back from Russia.

The two countries have been discussing a deal that could see Griner and Whelan return to the US in exchange for Russian weapons trafficker Viktor Bout, who is serving 25 years in prison in the US on a 2012 conviction.

No deal has materialised amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

READ MORE: US offers 'substantial' prisoner deal to Russia

Brittney Griner

31-year-old US basketball star Brittney Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport in February for possessing vape cartridges with a small amount of cannabis oil.

The two-time Olympic basketball gold medallist and Women's NBA champion was in Russia to play for the professional Yekaterinburg team during her off-season from the Phoenix Mercury.

She was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony and a fine of $16,590 (1 million rubles) in August after she was found guilty of smuggling and storing narcotics.

Griner said the banned substance was prescribed by a US doctor to relieve pain from her many injuries and pleaded guilty to the charges, but said she did not intend to use the substance in Russia.

RECOMMENDED

The US has denounced her sentencing, with President Joe Biden saying it was "unacceptable", while Russian officials said US statements about the case showed disrespect for Russian law.

Griner was moved to a penal colony earlier in November despite repatriation efforts by Washington.

READ MORE: US furious as basketball star Griner moved to Russia penal colony

Paul Whelan

52-year-old Paul Whelan, a former US Marine, was arrested in Moscow by Russia's Federal Security Service on espionage charges in December 2018.

Accused of receiving state secrets, Whelan's trial was heard behind closed doors at a Moscow court and he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020.

Whelan denies the charges, insisting that he was framed while in Moscow for a friend's wedding when he took a USB drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photos.

Whelan's family has complained in the past that he has been mistreated in prison and not received needed care.

Washington has repeatedly denounced his arrest and detention.

A security official at an auto parts company at the time of his arrest, Whelan holds US, Canadian, Irish and British citizenship.

READ MORE: Russia engaging in 'quiet' diplomacy with US on prisoner swap

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM