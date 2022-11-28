China has posted another record high Covid-19 infections, after a weekend of protests across the country over restrictive coronavirus curbs, in scenes unprecedented since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago.

As of Monday, the country reported a fifth straight daily record of new local cases of 40,052, up from 39,506 a day earlier.

Mega-cities like Guangzhou and Chongqing, with thousands of cases, are struggling to contain outbreaks while hundreds of infections were recorded in several cities across the country on Sunday.

In response to the spread of the protests, Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying, "it is imperative to respond to and address the needs of the people in a timely manner."

In Shanghai, demonstrators and police clashed on Sunday, with police taking away a busload of protesters, with the BBC saying that police assaulted and detained one of its journalists covering the events before releasing him after several hours.

Police detained two people on Monday at a protest site in Shanghai, according to AFP.

Stocks and oil slid sharply on Monday as the rare protests raised worries about the management of China's zero-Covid policy and its impact on the world's second-largest economy.

During the weekend, protesters in cities including Wuhan and Lanzhou overturned Covid testing facilities, while students gathered on campuses across China in actions that were sparked by anger over an apartment fire late last week in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region's Urumqi city that killed 10 people.

The deadly fire fuelled speculation that Covid curbs in the city, parts of which had been under lockdown for 100 days, had hindered rescue and escape, which city officials denied.

Crowds in Urumqi took to the street on Friday evening, chanting "End the lockdown!", according to unverified videos on social media.

'We don't want Covid tests'