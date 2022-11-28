Monday, November 28, 2022

Ukraine warns of fresh Russian missile strikes

Ukraine has said that Russia was preparing for a fresh wave of missile attacks on its energy grid that have plunged swathes of the country into the cold and dark.

The warning came as foreign ministers from several European countries, including NATO-hopefuls Finland and Sweden, arrived in Kiev for unannounced visits in a show of support.

A Ukraine military spokesman said a Russian warship capable of firing cruise missiles had recently deployed to the Black Sea with Kalibr-type missiles on board.

Ukraine war increases chemical weapons threat: watchdog

Russian attack on Ukraine has increased the threat from weapons of mass destruction including chemical munitions, the head of the world's toxic arms watchdog said.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) was closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine, its chief Fernando Arias told the regulator's annual meeting.

"The situation in Ukraine has again increased the real threat posed by weapons of mass destruction, including chemical weapons," Arias told the meeting in The Hague.

Ukraine First Lady demands global response to sexual assault in war

Ukraine First Lady Olena Zelenska demanded a "global response" to the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, saying Kiev prosecutors are investigating more than 100 possible crimes by Russian soldiers.

Speaking at the "Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative" conference in London, Zelenska said the investigations were "just a small" fraction of the true number of such crimes being committed in the Ukraine conflict.

"The opportunities for the occupiers widened to humiliating Ukrainians and unfortunately, sexual violence and sexual crimes are within their arsenal," she said.

Nobel Peace laureate calls for weapons to free Ukraine

In an unusual move for a Nobel Peace laureate, the head of one of this year's prizewinning organisations called for weapons to help Ukraine defend itself and stop the atrocities.

"When somebody asks me how to stop these long-lasting crimes in occupied territories, I can only answer: 'Provide Ukraine with weapons to liberate these territories'," Ukrainian Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights lawyer who heads the Kiev-based Center for Civil Liberties, told AFP news agency in Stockholm.

"It's a weird situation for me, and a clear sign (that) something (is) wrong with the whole international system when a human rights lawyer asks (for) air defence systems."

Ukraine resumes emergency blackouts in setback after Russian strikes

Ukraine said it had been forced to impose regular emergency blackouts in areas across the country after a setback in its race to repair energy infrastructure hit by Russian missile strikes.

Power units at several power stations had to conduct emergency shutdowns and demand for electricity has been rising as snowy winter weather has set in the capital and elsewhere, national grid operator Ukrenergo said in a statement.

"Once the causes of the emergency shutdowns are eliminated, the units will return to operation, which will reduce the deficit in the power system and reduce the amount of restrictions for consumers," it said.

14 years later, NATO is set to renew its vow to Ukraine

NATO returns to the scene of one of its most controversial decisions, intent on repeating its vow that Ukraine — now suffering through the 10th month of a war against Russia — will join the world’s biggest military alliance one day.

NATO foreign ministers will gather for two days at the Palace of the Parliament in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

It was there in April 2008 that US President George W. Bush persuaded his allies to open NATO’s door to Ukraine and Georgia, over vehement Russian objections.

UK to provide 10,000 artillery rounds, helicopters to Ukraine