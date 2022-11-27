WORLD
Azerbaijan calls on Russia to name liberated settlements correctly
It is necessary to refer to the names of Azerbaijani settlements with the correct toponyms mentioned in the official documents sent to Russia, said Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry.
In the fall of 2020 in 44 days of clashes, Baku liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation. / AA Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
November 27, 2022

Azerbaijan has warned Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in Azerbaijani territory over misnaming its settlements.

"It is inadmissible to mention the Karabakh economic region as Nagorno-Karabakh territory," Azerbaijan’s Defence Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Calling on the command of the Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily stationed in a certain part of the Karabakh Economic Region of Azerbaijan to abide by the names mentioned in official documents, the statement said "it is necessary to refer to the names of Azerbaijani settlements in the relevant information with the correct toponyms mentioned in the official documents sent to them."

“In the official information of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation, published on the official website of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on 27.11.2022, the official names of the Azerbaijani settlements referred (to) as 'Mardakert' and 'Martuni' are AGHDARA and KHOJAVAND, respectively,” it added.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.

In the fall of 2020 in 44 days of clashes, Baku liberated several cities, villages and settlements from Armenian occupation, ending in a Moscow-brokered truce. The peace agreement is celebrated as a triumph in Azerbaijan.

In line with the agreement, Armenian forces withdrew from Azerbaijani territories and Russian peacekeeping forces were deployed in the region.

SOURCE:AA
