No one can prevent Türkiye from using its right to preserve its own security, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Türkiye has the right to all kinds of dispositions in the areas it has determined outside and inside its borders for its own security," Erdogan said at a meeting in Istanbul on Sunday.

"No one can prevent us from exercising this right," he said, referring to the country's recently launched cross-border operation in northern Iraq and Syria.

Erdogan said that Türkiye has neutralised 480 terrorists since the beginning of the ongoing Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

READ MORE:Akar: Türkiye neutralises 13 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq operation