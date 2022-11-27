The Turkish military has neutralised 13 PKK terrorists over the last two days during its cross-border operation in northern Iraq, the national defence minister announced.

This came after two Turkish soldiers were killed on Saturday during ongoing Operation Claw-Lock in the Zap region.

The operation was launched by Turkish commandos against terrorists attempting to escape from the region after Saturday’s attack, Hulusi Akar said on Sunday at a video conference meeting with the commanders of the units participating in the Operation Claw-Lock.

“Among the neutralised terrorists are the traitors who carried out the attack," Akar said.

A total of 480 terrorists have been neutralised since the beginning of Operation Claw-Lock, he added.

Two soldiers were "martyred and three others injured as a result of harassing fire by the members of the separatist terrorist organisation" during Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock, the National Defence Ministry said on Saturday.