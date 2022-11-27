WORLD
3 MIN READ
Snow expected in Kiev as power still in short supply after 'Russian' raids
Ukraine's capital is expected to continue receiving heavy snowfall until midweek while temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing.
Snow expected in Kiev as power still in short supply after 'Russian' raids
Russia says it does not target the civilian population in Ukraine. / AFP Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
November 27, 2022

Heavy snowfall was expected in Kiev starting on Sunday, with temperatures dropping below freezing day and night, while millions of people who still live in and around the Ukrainian capital remain with little electricity and heat.

Grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday that electricity producers were able to cover only three-quarters of consumption needs, necessitating restrictions and blackouts across the country.

Sergey Kovalenko, Chief Operating Officer of YASNO, which provides energy to Kiev, said the situation in the city has improved but still remained "quite difficult." He indicated that residents should have at least four hours of power per day.

"If you haven't had at least four hours of electricity in the past day, write to DTEK 'Kyiv' Electric Networks, colleagues will help you figure out what the problem is," Kovalenko wrote on his Facebook page.

YASNO is the retail branch of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy provider.

READ MORE:Live blog: Zelenskyy vows Ukraine will continue to resist Russia

Millions without power

RECOMMENDED

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that six million people were without power on Friday after the latest Russian bombardment last week, which inflicted the worst damage so far on Ukraine, leaving millions of people with no light, water or heat.

Russia says it does not target the civilian population, while the Kremlin said that Moscow's strikes on energy infrastructure are a consequence of Kiev being unwilling to negotiate.

In a rare public spat involving Ukrainian leaders, Zelenskyy on Friday criticised the mayor of Kiev for doing what he said was a poor job setting up emergency shelters to help those without power and heat after Russian attacks.

Ukrenergo said that blackouts will continue and urged limited use of power.

"We would like to remind you that now every Ukrainian whose home has had electricity restored can help restore it to others faster, simply by consuming electricity sparingly," it said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Snow is expected to continue in Kiev, a city that had 2.8 million residents before the conflict, until midweek while temperatures are forecast to stay below freezing.

READ MORE:Live blog: Ukraine's Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'energy terrorism'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar
Israel admits upsurge in illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
US court hands life sentence to man over Trump assassination attempt
Budapest to expel Ukrainian officials after Hungarian dies in 'forced conscription': PM