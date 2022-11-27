Sunday, November 27, 2022

Russian forces have struck several areas in eastern and southern Ukraine as utility crews scrambled to restore power, water and heating with the onset of snow and frigid temperatures.

With persistent snowfall blanketing the capital, Kiev, analysts predicted that wintry weather — bringing with it frozen terrain and gruelling fighting conditions — could have an increasing impact on the conflict that has raged since Russian forces began attacks on Ukraine more than nine months ago.

Both sides were already bogged down by heavy rain and muddy battlefield conditions, experts said.

Kiev mayor punches back at Zelenskyy's criticism

The mayor of Kiev, former professional boxer Vitali Klitschko, hit back at criticism by Ukraine's president over measures to help residents withstand power cuts, describing disputes as "senseless" amid Russia's military campaign.

Klitschko said 430 "warming centres" were helping residents cope with the effects of Russian attacks on power stations and more than 100 more were planned in case of extreme conditions. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted last week there were a lot of complaints about measures adopted in the capital.

"I do not want to become involved in political battles, particularly in the current situation," Klitschko said in a video posted on Telegram. "That is senseless. I have things to do in the city."

Ukraine nuclear boss sees signs Russia may leave plant

The head of Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy firm has said there were signs that Russian forces might be preparing to leave the vast Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant which they seized in March.

Such a move would be a major battlefield change in the partially-occupied southeastern Zaporizhzhia region where the front line has hardly shifted for months. Repeated shelling around the plant has spurred fears of a nuclear catastrophe.

"Firstly, there are a very large number of reports in Russian media that it would be worth vacating the (plant) and maybe worth handing control (of it) to the (International Atomic Energy Agency - IAEA)," Petro Kotin, head of Energoatom said.

UK provides Brimstone 2 precision-guided missiles to Ukraine

The UK has announced that it provided Brimstone 2 precision-guided missiles to the Ukrainian army as part of an aid package promised by the UK premier during his trip to the Ukrainian capital Kiev earlier this month.

This came after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited Kiev on November 19, where he announced a $59.6 million package of defence aid to Ukraine.

Several killed, injured during Russian strikes in Donetsk

At least five people have been killed and four others injured during Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

“On November 26, the Russians killed five civilians in Donetsk region: Three in Ridkodub, one in Chasiv Yar, and one in Bakhmut. Four more people in the region were injured,” Donetsk Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram.

Kyrylenko further said that it is currently impossible to establish the exact number of those affected by the strikes in the districts of Mariupol and Volnovakha.