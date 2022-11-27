Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro has attended his first public event since losing reelection almost four weeks ago, making a speechless appearance at a military graduation ceremony.

The far-right leader attended the ceremony on Saturday in Resende, about 1,000 kilometres southeast of his residence in Brazil's capital, where he has been holed up since losing the October 30 runoff to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Apart from a terse statement to the press saying he would respect the constitution, Bolsonaro has not explicitly conceded defeat or congratulated Lula, who is due to be sworn in on January 1.

Dressed in a dark suit and showing little emotion, Bolsonaro, a former military captain, stood during the ceremony flanked by Vice President Hamilton Mourao and Defense Minister Paulo Sergio Nogueira, both of whom are generals.

"Let me open these brief words by thanking President Bolsonaro for his presence, which lends much luster to this event," said Army Commander Marco Antonio Freire to the nearly 400 officer candidates and others in attendance.

Nearly empty agenda

The leader of Latin America's largest economy last week skipped the G20 meeting in Bali, and has left his vice president to fill traditional roles such as accepting new ambassadors' credentials.