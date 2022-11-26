Two Turkish soldiers have been killed during an ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said.

Two soldiers were "martyred and three others injured as a result of harassing fire by the members of the separatist terrorist organisation" during Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock, a ministry statement said on Saturday.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

