TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Two Turkish soldiers killed during anti-terror operation in northern Iraq
Türkiye's Defence Ministry offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation, after two soldiers were killed and three others injured when terrorists opened "harassing fire".
Türkiye launched a wide range anti-terror operation, dubbed Claw-Lock, against the YPG/PKK terrorist organisation in Iraq and Syria after the group conducted a terror attack in Istanbul. / AA
By Eren Doguoglu
November 26, 2022

Two Turkish soldiers have been killed during an ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said.

Two soldiers were "martyred and three others injured as a result of harassing fire by the members of the separatist terrorist organisation" during Türkiye’s Operation Claw-Lock, a ministry statement said on Saturday.

The ministry offered condolences to the families of the soldiers and the Turkish nation.

RECOMMENDED

Operation Claw

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions of northern Iraq, located near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding out in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

SOURCE:AA
