Türkiye is determined to make the country and its borders safe through the operations it carries out against terrorism, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Hopefully, with these operations, step by step, we are determined to make every inch of our country safe, starting from beyond the border," Erdogan said at an event in the central Konya province on Saturday.

Erdogan's remarks came after three Turkish soldiers were killed in northern Iraq by harassment fire in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, which Türkiye launched in April to target the PKK terrorist organisation's hideouts in the northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

The president extended his condolences and wished patience to the mourning families of the soldiers, to the Turkish Armed Forces and to the nation.

Operation Claw-Sword