The head of Haiti's National Police Academy has been shot dead in a gang-plagued part of the capital Port-au-Prince, the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the violence-torn Caribbean nation.

Harington Rigaud "was shot in the head not far from the academy", said police spokesman Garry Desrosiers on Friday.

The attackers also stole Rigaud's vehicle and kidnapped his driver, Desrosiers added.

The attack took place in a neighbourhood controlled by gang leader Vitelhomme Innocent, who is wanted in the US over his participation in the kidnapping of 16 American missionaries in October 2021.

US authorities have offered up to $1 million for information leading to his capture.

Insufficient against gangs