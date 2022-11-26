Polls have opened in Taiwan in local elections that President Tsai Ing-wen has framed as being about sending a message to the world about the island's determination to defend its democracy in the face of China's rising bellicosity.

The Saturday's elections for mayors, county chiefs and local councillors are ostensibly about domestic issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic and crime, and those elected will not have a direct say on China policy.

But Tsai has recast the election as being more than a local poll, saying the world is watching how Taiwan defends its democracy amid military tensions with China, which claims the island as its territory.

"Taiwan is facing strong external pressure. The expansion of Chinese authoritarianism is challenging the people of Taiwan every day to adhere to the bottom line of freedom and democracy," Tsai told supporters late on Friday.

China carried out war games near Taiwan in August to express anger at a visit to Taipei by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and its military activities have continued, though on a reduced scale.

Taiwanese citizens will be picking their mayors, city council members and other local leaders in all 13 counties and the six major cities.

There's also a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18.

READ MORE: Biden-Xi meeting: Will it succeed in mending strained US-China ties?

Opposition's ties with China

Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang or KMT, swept the 2018 local elections, and has accused Tsai and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of being overly confrontational with China.