Peru's President Pedro Castillo has appointed the culture minister as the country's new prime minister after her predecessor resigned over a row with parliament.

Bettsy Chavez, a 33-year-old lawyer who also did a stint as labour minister, was sworn in Friday as the fifth prime minister since the beleaguered Castillo took office 16 months ago.

The pair will reshuffle the cabinet after former premier Anibal Torres quit on Thursday amid an ongoing clash between the leftist Castillo and the conservative-controlled parliament.

Chavez, an MP with the leftist bloc which backs Castillo, has 30 days to request a vote of confidence from parliament to be able to assume office.

Castillo, in power since July 2021, has already faced two impeachment attempts in parliament and is under investigation in six corruption cases, including accusations against his family and political entourage.

Congress dissolution attempt?

Conservative lawmakers said that President Castillo is trying to dissolve the legislature after suggesting Congress had fired his previous one despite not holding a vote on the matter.