The military has foiled a coup attempt in Sao Tome and Principe, the prime minister of the island nation off the western coast of Africa said in a video message.

Four men, including the former president of the outgoing National Assembly Delfim Neves, tried to attack army headquarters overnight, Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada said in a video message confirmed by the justice minister on Friday.

He said Neves was one of several people arrested.

A resident speaking to the AFP news agency anonymously by phone said she had heard "automatic and heavy weapons fire, as well as explosions, for two hours inside the army headquarters" in the nation's capital.

In the video message, authenticated and sent to AFP by the press office of Sao Tome's prime minister, Trovoada is seen sitting at a desk saying he wants to "reassure" the population and "the international community".

"There was an attempted coup d'etat which began around 00:40 am and... ended shortly after 6 am," he said, adding that "armed forces were attacked in a barracks."

"The situation in the barracks is under control, but we must be sure that the country is completely under control," Trovoada said.

Soldier taken hostage

He said a soldier had been "taken hostage" and wounded but "would be able to resume his activities in a few days".

Military personnel were deployed overnight to secure the homes of members of the government and the president, according to the resident who spoke to AFP.

She added that the city was now calm: "People are going about their normal business but schools have asked parents not to send their children."