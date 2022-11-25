Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit out at what he said were skewed media portrayals of Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine as he met with mothers of Russian soldiers fighting there.

"Life is more difficult and diverse that what is shown on TV screens or even on the Internet. There are many fakes, cheating, lies there," Putin said.

The meeting in the Kremlin with more than a dozen women came as uncertainty persists over whether enlistment efforts may resume in the face of recent battlefield setbacks.

Putin said that he sometimes speaks with troops directly by telephone, according to a Kremlin transcript and photos of the meeting.

"I've spoken to (troops) who surprised me with their mood, their attitude to the matter. They didn't expect these calls from me… (the calls) give me every reason to say that they are heroes," Putin said.

Putin told mothers whose sons are fighting in Ukraine that he shares the pain of those who have lost loved ones in the conflict.

At least one woman at the meeting wore a black headscarf, apparently marking a recent loss.

"I want you to know — I personally and the entire leadership of the country share this pain," Putin told the group ahead of Mother's Day, which is celebrated in Russia on Sunday.

"We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son, a child," Putin said.

He offered condolences to one of the women saying her son did not die "in vain" and reiterated his pledge to fulfill Moscow's goals in Ukraine.

Complaints of not being invited

Some soldiers' relatives have complained of not being invited to the meeting and have directly criticised Putin's leadership as well as the recent "partial mobilisation" that defence officials said resulted in 300,000 reservists being called up.