Police has stepped up their presence on the streets of Honduras after President Xiomara Castro declared a state of emergency to quash a rise in gang activity in the Central American nation.

An AFP photographer reported a heavy presence of special forces and other officers in the capital on Friday.

The state of emergency comes just days after hundreds of bus and taxi drivers protested in the capital Tegucigalpa to demand the government take steps to stop gangs from extorting a "war tax" from them.

Castro, elected the country's first woman president in January, declared "war on extortion, just as we declared war on corruption, impunity, and drug trafficking."

She urged the police to recover public spaces "assaulted and controlled by organised crime and its gangs."

She asked police to identify hotspots where "the partial suspension of constitutional guarantees" would be necessary.

"To strengthen efforts to recover lawless areas in the neighbourhoods, in villages, in departments, I declare a national state of emergency," said Castro on Thursday.

The small country has long been plagued by poverty, gangs, and violence linked to drug trafficking.

Gangs have recently been extorting ordinary citizens as they go about their business.