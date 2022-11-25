Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has called on his supporters to take to the streets this weekend for a march that he will lead marking four years in office.

Sunday's mass mobilisation comes after tens of thousands of people protested in Mexico City on November 13 against Lopez Obrador's proposed electoral reform.

It will be the first such march led by a Mexican president in at least four decades, according to experts.

The aim is to celebrate the government's so-called "Fourth Transformation" reform agenda and the "transformation of Mexico," Lopez Obrador said.

"I invite all the people, all those who can attend," including government ministers and lawmakers, he told reporters.

Electoral reform plan