Colombia's government and the National Liberation Army (or ELN), the last recognised rebel group in the country, have said they would invite the United States to join their peace process.

The talks are an initiative by President Gustavo Petro, who in August became Colombia's first-ever leftist leader, and has vowed a less bellicose approach to ending violence wrought by armed groups, including leftist guerrillas and drug traffickers.

The parties resumed formal talks in Venezuela on Monday for the first time since 2019.

They agreed to reach out to the United States via diplomatic channels "to find out its willingness to participate in the process" and send a special envoy, according to a statement from Norway, one of the guarantors of the talks.

The statement said the talks had taken place in an environment of "trust and optimism."

The parties also agreed to invite Brazil, Chile, and Mexico to join Norway, Cuba, and Venezuela as guarantors of the process.

Germany, Switzerland, and Spain would also be invited as "accompanying countries."

Around 30 delegates are attending the talks which are expected to last three weeks.

