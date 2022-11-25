TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Türkiye developing trilateral ties with Pakistan, Azerbaijan
Pakistani PM Sharif proposes extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), inviting Türkiye to join the multi-billion-dollar project.
Erdogan: Türkiye developing trilateral ties with Pakistan, Azerbaijan
Pakistan invites Türkiye to join multi-billion joint project with China. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
November 25, 2022

Hailing Ankara's longstanding ties with Islamabad, the Turkish president said his country is also rapidly developing trilateral cooperation with Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

"In addition to our bilateral cooperation, we also exchanged views on important regional and international issues on our common agenda," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday in a joint news conference with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul.

Türkiye, he said, has many successful joint cooperation projects aiming for the peace and stability of South Asia with Pakistan.

The trade volume between two countries has reached $1 billion and that it continues to expand, he added.

"We have the necessary political will and determination to achieve our $5 billion trade volume target."

Establishing peace in Afghanistan

The Turkish leader also commented on the situation in Afghanistan as he said establishing "peace and stability in Afghanistan is essential in terms of common threats and risks, beyond our humanitarian duty for our Afghan brothers."

He said they will continue to work together to "eliminate the effects of the humanitarian crisis faced by the Afghan people."

Erdogan also pointed to the solidarity and mutual cooperation between Türkiye and Pakistan and reiterated Ankara's support for Islamabad's counter-terrorism efforts.

"We have always seen Pakistan's pain as our pain, its joy as our joy and its success as our success," he said.

RECOMMENDED

READ MORE: Ankara, Islamabad promoting defence ties for peace: Pakistani PM Sharif

Joining China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Sharif proposed extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), inviting Türkiye to join the multi-billion-dollar project.

“China and Pakistan are great friends and we are experiencing and enjoying the benefits of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor under the Belt and Road Initiative of (Chinese) President Xi (Jinping). I would suggest let this be a cooperation between China, Pakistan, and Türkiye,” Sharif told the news conference, calling it a “wonderful joint cooperation.”

Sharif also said such cooperation among the three nations “will bring prosperity and progress in this entire region.”

“This will help the alleviation of poverty and unemployment. This will promote education and this is how we can really meet the challenges of today,” the Pakistani prime minister said.

Sharif said he will be “very happy" to talk to his "Chinese friends.”

“If we can move in this direction, I think, this would be a wonderful opportunity to really capitalise” he added.

Since 2014, China has invested around $28 billion in various energy and infrastructure projects in the South Asian country under the CPEC.

READ MORE:Why Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Türkiye matters

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices
55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on battlefield —Zelenskyy
'No politics on sports field' — Pakistan PM says India cricket boycott in solidarity with Bangladesh
FBI informant 'convinced' Jeffrey Epstein was Israeli spy — US government document
Türkiye–Egypt Business Forum: Erdogan vows cooperation to counter protectionism, boost prosperity
'One of the darkest days' — Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post mass layoffs 300+ journalists
By Baba Umar