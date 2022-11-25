American rapper Kanye West has announced his plan to run for president again in 2024 elections.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, said in a video posted on Twitter late Thursday that he discussed his intent with former US President Donald Trump in Florida.

The meeting took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

The rapper said he asked the former president to be his running mate to become vice president but added that Trump told him to not run and that he would lose.

"I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my vice president. I think that was like lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard," West said in video.

The declaration of his candidacy, which referenced several political figures and aides associated with US white supremacist and anti-democracy movements, would make him the second person to enter the race after Donald Trump.

In a video titled “Mar-A-Lago Debrief”, West said Trump “started basically screaming at me at the table, telling me I’m going to lose. Has that ever worked for anyone in history? I’m like, ‘Wait, hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.’”

Several days ago, West was seen in the company of white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago.