Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the promotion of defence cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye is for peace, not for war or aggression.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the third of four MILGEM corvette ships manufactured by Türkiye for the Pakistan Navy at the Istanbul Shipyard, Sharif thanked on Friday Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Türkiye for always standing behind his country in every difficult time.

"Pakistan and Türkiye are deeply engaged in promoting our defence capabilities for peace, not for war or aggression, and as they say, if you want to live in peace, you must be prepared for war," Sharif said.

"So this [MILGEM corvette ships] is not for aggression. This is for defence," he explained.

Sharif, along with President Erdogan, inaugurated the third ship named PNS Khyber, while other officials from both sides also attended the ceremony.

Pakistani premier praised Navy officers, engineers and workers and said you all done a great job building this wonderful ship.

Sharif called Türkiye his second home and said, "Today is another great day in historical relations and brotherhood between the two countries."

READ MORE: Why Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Türkiye matters

Technology transfer

In July 2018, the Pakistan Navy signed a contract for the acquisition of four MILGEM-class ships with Türkiye's state-run defence firm ASFAT.

According to the plan, two corvettes are to be built in Türkiye and the next two are to be built in Pakistan, which also involves technology transfer.

He also thanked the Turkish president and the people of Türkiye for helping and standing behind Pakistan during the recent devastating flood in Pakistan.

"Recently, when Pakistan was hit by one of the most devastating floods and Türkiye again was in the front line. It was so kind [ when president Erdogan] called me that night and said, Shehbaz Sharif, what can I do for you, and what Türkiye can do for Pakistan," he recalled.