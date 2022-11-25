The TRT World Citizen, a philanthropic wing of Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), hosted the World Citizen Awards 2020-21 in a glittering ceremony in Istanbul, Türkiye.

The annual event, held on Friday evening, recognised and honoured individuals who have made significant contributions to humanity on a global scale.

“As the public servants of the most generous country in the world in humanitarian aid, we are honoured to hold this ceremony,” TRT Director General Professor Zahid Sobaci said in his opening remarks.

Last year, the awards event could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The present edition encompasses winners from years 2020 and 2021.

The awards were given in the categories of Education, Communication, Youth, World Citizen of the Year and Lifetime Achievement.

TRT World Citizen Educator Award: honours an educator who works to improve the quality of education by implementing innovative strategies or providing high-quality education to underserved communities.

Won by: Samuel Isaiah (Malaysian) and Sharif Shiwan (Afghan)

“I represent teachers who are trying to teach in a challenging way, trying to make their lessons in the classroom meaningful.” — Samuel Isaiah

“Today’s children are responsible for the future world. If the world is merciless to children, children will not show mercy to the future world.” — Sharif Shiwan

TRT World Citizen Communicator Award: honours an individual who has made a positive impact by sharing the message of humanitarianism with the world.

Won by: Merve Cirisoglu (Turkish) and Eman Askar (Egyptian)

“Kindness should not remain only in the field of humanitarian aid. Compassion, altruism, justice and equality should be in every human group.” — Merve Cirisoglu

“When you highlight how ordinary people can have extraordinary impacts, you inspire every single person to create an impact.” — Eman Askar

TRT World Citizen Youth Award: honours a young person who has benefited his/her community by using creativity and passions to provide solutions and raise awareness around local and global problems.