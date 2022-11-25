Earlier this month at COP-27, leaders of twenty-six countries launched the Forests and Climate Leaders’ Partnership to reverse the loss of forests by 2030.

The initiative recognises that trees are one of the best defence mechanisms in the fight against climate crisis – a fight that is currently being lost.

As most children learn in school, trees absorb carbon monoxide. Globally forests absorb 7.6 billion metric tons of carbon every year, helping to slow down rising temperatures.

With hot seasons becoming longer and more intense, air conditioning and electric fans now account for almost 20 percent of all energy consumption globally. Air conditioner use is expected to triple by 2050 as households in emerging economies acquire cooling systems to cope with the extreme heat they will face if carbon emissions are not reduced.

During the hot season, trees can lower temperatures in urban areas by several degrees and help to reduce energy use, and prevent power outages that can put lives at risk during a heat wave.

Trees also help to protect areas from flooding during heavy rainfall by slowing down the rate at which rain hits the ground. Branches and leaves diffuse the effect of a rainstorm, and some water evaporates before it ever even hits the ground, reducing the amount of surface runoff.

The water that does hit the ground during rainfall is then distributed deeper into the soil through tree roots rather than left to lie on the surface. When the dry season starts, this water can then travel back up through the roots and is released into the air through leaves.

If trees were a new technology, there would be millions of dollars of investment pouring into it from investors and venture capitalists – and neighbourhoods and city councils wouldn’t spend so much time trying to knock down these sophisticated offspring of Mother Nature.

Over the last 30 years, the world has lost 178 million hectares of forest – an area approximately the size of Libya. Today, forests continue to be cut down at a rate of about 10 million hectares per year. To end deforestation by 2030, there needs to be a 10 percent annual cut in deforestation.

A lack of forests and grassland areas makes warm coastal cities particularly vulnerable to global warming and rising sea levels.

Almost 800 people died in flooding in the Sindh Province in southern Pakistan during the summer monsoon season. Roads became deadly rivers in the province’s capital Karachi, a metropolis of 20 million people that lies along the Arabian Sea.