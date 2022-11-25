Uganda has closed schools nationwide to curb the spread of Ebola, despite the health minister insisting that new cases had declined.

The directive to close schools from Friday, two weeks before the end of term, was announced earlier this month following the death of eight children from the highly contagious disease.

But in recent weeks, the number of new infections registered in the capital Kampala and the epicentres of Mubende and Kassanda has declined, said Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng.

"The major breakthrough in this fight against Ebola for Uganda is that the communities have realised that Ebola is deadly and it kills," she said.

"We encourage the population to remain alert and cooperate with the health teams if we are to win this battle and there are signs Uganda is winning," she added.

Uganda's WHO office said on Thursday that as of November 22, no case had been declared for nine days in Kamapala, 10 days in Mubende and 12 days in Kassanda.

READ MORE:Uganda confirms new Ebola case as outbreak spreads to new region

The outbreak has claimed 55 lives out of 141 cases, according to Ugandan authorities, who have imposed lockdowns in Mubende and Kassanda.

The measures include a dusk-to-dawn curfew, a ban on personal travel and the closure of markets, bars and churches.

At a school in Kampala, one parent said he was relieved to take his child home.