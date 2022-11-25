Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has slammed international politicians, non-governmental organisations, and media for their lack of reaction against the latest YPG/PKK terror attacks that killed civilians in southeastern Türkiye.

"If a terrorist group had murdered teachers, children anywhere else in the world, as the YPG/PKK did in Türkiye, it would have been talked about for months" Erdogan in a speech on Friday at an event marking International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Last week, at least three people, including a child and a teacher, were killed in multiple rocket attacks by the YPG/PKK terror group in Türkiye’s southeastern Gaziantep province.

"When it comes to Türkiye, apart from the messages of crocodile-tear-like condemnations, neither politicians, NGOs, nor the media make any significant noise about it," Erdogan said.

Justice for Diyarbakir mothers

He also decried the failure of Western human rights defenders to side with Diyarbakir mothers — a group of mothers protesting and seeking the return of their children that they say were kidnapped by the PKK terror group.