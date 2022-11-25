WORLD
2 MIN READ
France to introduce stricter entry measures for UK arrivals
French authorities plan to implement a new entry/exit system for passengers arriving from the UK for the purpose of registering their biometric data.
British and French flags are seen on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, France. — FILE / Reuters
Umer Bin AjmalUmer Bin Ajmal
November 25, 2022

As Brexit saw an end to free movement between France and the United Kingdom in 2020, France is now planning to enforce stricter border measures for passengers coming into the country from the UK.

A new European Union border control measure, called Entry/Exit System (EES), will come into effect next year in May, Anadolu Agency reported.

Schengen area countries will start applying through the EES come May 2023 for the purpose of recording entry and exit of non-EU citizens, in what is being seen as tightened control mechanisms.

This was revealed in an EU questionnaire published on November 16, which showed Paris was planning to introduce stricter measures at its borders for visitors arriving from the UK.

How will the new system work?

Airports across France will see the establishment of kiosks, where passengers will register their biometric data under the supervision of a border guard. 

What about people coming in by road or sea? Mobile tablets will be used in land and maritime checkpoints, where passengers will be registered while sitting in their cars and French border guards will supervise the drill.

Test runs of the new system are likely to be done this month.

French authorities say they are prepared to launch the system on time, but a possible downside of these new measures could be long queues and waiting times at the checkpoints. 

