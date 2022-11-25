Next month, nurses across most of Britain will hold the first strikes in their union's 106-year history, along with a group of other UK workers taking industrial action related to pay.

Staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland –– but not Scotland –– will walk out on December 15 and 20, after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union said the government had turned down an offer of negotiations.

It will be the latest industrial action in Britain, where decades-high inflation and a cost-of-living crisis have prompted staff in various sectors to demand pay rises to keep up with spiralling prices.

RCN England director Patricia Marquis on Friday apologised to patients who would have operations or treatments cancelled, and said it was about "nurses standing up for themselves but also critically for patients".

"We are sorry for any disruption that's caused but actually, unless we do this, we don’t see any prospects of things changing any time soon," she told Sky News.

The nurses' strike will be sandwiched between the first of a series of two-day walkouts by national railway workers, while postal service employees will stage fresh stoppages in the run-up to Christmas.

Numerous other public and private sector staff, from lawyers to airport ground personnel, have also held strikes this year.

Demand for pay rise